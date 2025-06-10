With Nick Chubb in Houston, Browns RB Jerome Ford's Backup Role in Question
The end of an era for the Cleveland Browns became official on Monday. Franchise cornerstone Nick Chubb signed with the Houston Texans, leaving a hole in the hearts of Cleveland's fanbase and a void in the Browns' offense. His departure completes a backfield transition that began months ago and shifts the focus to the competition now taking shape in the running back room.
Incumbent running back Jerome Ford filled in admirably for the injured Nick Chubb over the past two seasons. Thrust into a significant role, the 2022 fifth-round pick started 18 games and proved to be a productive and reliable replacement for the team.
But the Browns' front office made their plans for a post-Chubb world clear during the 2025 draft. Cleveland acquired a potent one-two punch, selecting running back Quinshon Judkins in the second round and fellow RB Dylan Sampson two rounds later.
Judkins was a workhorse running back at Ole Miss and Ohio State, who also demonstrated flashes of versatility with 59 receptions over three seasons. Sampson, who scored 22 touchdowns in 2024, did most of his damage on the ground for Tennessee but is determined to expand his role as a receiving option out of the backfield.
"I feel very confident in [catching the ball as a running back]," Sampson said recently. "That's something that I wasn't able to showcase a lot at Tennessee... I'm looking to be as versatile as I can be."
Sampson's ambition speaks to the primary hurdle for both rookies. While their talent as runners is clear, they must now prove they can be effective in the passing game, both as blockers and as receivers. This is where Ford holds a distinct advantage, having already established himself as a reliable third-down back for the Browns.
The reality of the situation, however, is particularly challenging for Ford. Given his high draft status, Judkins would likely be afforded a much longer leash to overcome any early-career struggles. Adding to the challenge, whoever wins the starting job will have the pleasure of facing a slate of formidable run defenses early in the 2025 season, including the Ravens, Lions, Packers, Steelers, and Vikings.
This creates a scenario where, although the Browns' Week 1 starting running back job appears to be a true open competition, the path for Ford to hold onto it long-term is incredibly steep. Should he win the job, any stumbles during the Browns' brutal early schedule could lead to a quick hook. Conversely, if Judkins earns the starting role, he is far more likely to be given the patience to grow, making it unlikely—barring injury—for Ford to take over the team's starting job.
The most probable outcome is that by mid-season, Judkins will have settled in as the primary early-down back for the Browns, leaving Ford to thrive in the crucial third-down role where his experience makes him a vital, stabilizing presence.
In the Cleveland Browns' post-Chubb era, the team's success on the ground may depend less on a single workhorse and more on the strategic deployment of a versatile and talented stable of running backs.