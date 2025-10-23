Browns legend Josh Cribbs gives bold prediction for Dillon Gabriel in Week 8
The Cleveland Browns are hoping they can find another win in Week 8, and Josh Cribbs believes quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be crucial for a winning result.
Former Browns return specialist Josh Cribbs has laid out his thoughts on the team all season long, critical in both a positive and negative way. As the Browns look to take on a tough Patriots team this Sunday, it’ll take more than just a stellar outing from Cleveland’s defense to knock off New England who currently stand with a record of 5-2.
Cribbs’ most recent comments regarding Dillon Gabriel give fans hope as to what he believes could be a big week for the young rookie, and what it’ll take to earn a victory for Cleveland.
“If he (Dillon Gabriel) comes to play in the system that Stefanski has, good or bad and has success, we’re going to win this football game”, Cribbs said on "The Top Dawgs Show" via the BIGPLAY Sports Network.
The Browns were able to find a way to win against a dismantled Miami Dolphins team in Week 7, mainly due to their success on the defensive side of the ball. Cleveland’s offense was responsible for three scores thanks to the shining performance from rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, as the offensive game plan revolved heavily around a ground and pound, play action scheme.
The offensive seemed more in sync than in recent weeks, with Gabriel accumulating over 100 yards passing on 18 attempts, which was just enough to give their offense a balanced rushing and passing attack even in the questionable weather conditions.
That was the recipe for success, and while Cleveland’s defense helped their case by forcing three big turnovers to position the offense with great field position, that gameplan cannot be abandoned.
“If you put it all on the defense, put it all on the special teams, now it’s a toss-up…so we’re going to have to have something from our offense”, Cribbs claims.
The defense will have to play another impressive game to slow down the Patriots highly ranked offense, but Cleveland will need to bring out the best of their offense with Dillon Gabriel at the helm. The running game will be great to lean on when you need them, but Kevin Stefanski will have to find ways to implement a fast paced passing attack for Gabriel to make smart decisions as they move the ball downfield.
Cleveland is set to take on the New England Patriots this Sunday in Foxborough, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m.