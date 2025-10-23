Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel hopes to keep streak alive vs. New England Patriots
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel knows how to take care of the football.
In 107 passing attempts so far this season, Gabriel has not thrown an interception yet, which is a good sign for the third-round pick out of Oregon. Gabriel spoke about how important it is for him to not throw interceptions while under center.
“I mean, it’s just every moment is within itself. You know, I think it’s just part of taking care of the football," Gabriel said.
"And, you know, I kind of try to break down the game into certain stats that help you win and, you know, turnover margins up there, third downs, red area. I don’t want to keep saying the same thing, but there’s just ways in which if you’re successful in certain categories, it’ll give you the best chance to win. So just trying to be ultra-aware of those.”
Gabriel hasn't thrown an interception yet
Gabriel's lack of interceptions could be a sign that he is being too timid and not taking enough risks. However, Gabriel thinks it's important to find a balance in taking care of the football while trying to move the ball downfield.
"Either pushing it down the field or maybe a balance of when people, you know, think you should check it down. And I think, that’s a balance you work through as a quarterback, and whenever we’re in a meeting room, you try to continue to push that balance of when in zone coverage, you can high-low and be more aggressive or bait a defender into taking something," Gabriel said.
"And then there’s times where you want to have an immediate reaction, depending on things happening up front or down the field, right? So I think it’s just that balance you’re continuing to fight. But like I’ve said before, you want explosives in the pass game, not only vertical throws, but also maybe a five-yard throw that can go for 20, so any explosives really help.”
The Browns are 1-2 in games Gabriel starts, but they want to be able to win more games because of him and not just because the defense and run game are doing their jobs. The win against the Miami Dolphins can be credited to Gabriel for keeping the ball in Cleveland's hands, but the defense and run game seemed to play bigger parts in the victory.
As he grows more comfortable in the NFL, Gabriel will feel more ready to take those risks with bigger throws, which the Browns hope will lead to a more explosive offense.