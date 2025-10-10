Popular Cleveland rapper explains why the Browns should start Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns fans are pushing more and more for the debut of Shedeur Sanders as the starting quarterback, with a recent comparison thrown out by popular Cleveland rap artist DoeBoy regarding Thursday night’s game featuring rookie Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants.
DoeBoy made it clear to fans on social media that the presence of and energy brought by Dart in New York’s win over Philadelphia on Thursday night is infectious and invigorating; a feeling Browns fans haven’t felt about their rookies in quite some time.
The artist took to X late Thursday night to share his thoughts on what Dart has brought to the Giants offense, one that is ranked similarly to Cleveland’s bottom tier offense.
“The Browns need to take notes from the Giants”, DoeBoy says, “One player can change everything even with a terrible offense”.
DoeBoy argued the case that when Sanders is given his chance to start for Cleveland, he could bring an energy that will affect the offense as a whole, something that they’ve needed up to this point as the Browns hope to find a way to turn their season around.
Sanders could also bring that similar feeling to fans league-wide if he were to earn his chance as the starting quarterback for the Browns.
Sanders was promoted to the backup quarterback role Friday afternoon, which satisfies those who have made their thoughts very clear that the fifth-rounder should be given a fair shot to compete for the starting quarterback position.
To DoeBoy’s claim, Dart has instilled a new type of energy for his team, a type of energy and passion that hasn’t been shown from a rookie quarterback in the last few years. Dart has convinced his offense to buy into New York’s vision, which only furthers Browns fans excitement to potentially see Sanders start down the road.
Sanders being named the backup quarterback ahead of Week 6 has already satisfied Browns fans as well as fans of Sanders altogether, which could have an unforeseen impact on the offense if overall performance trends downward with Gabriel at the helm.
For now, Dillon Gabriel still remains the starting quarterback for the Browns, but with the promotion of Sanders to the backup quarterback spot, the conversations could heat up more and more based on Gabriel's performance this weekend and beyond.
Cleveland will look to earn a win over their division rival this weekend when they face off against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, a place where Cleveland hasn’t won a regular season game in over twenty years.