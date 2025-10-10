Browns QB Shedeur Sanders receives massive promotion ahead of Steelers game
The Cleveland Browns have officially revealed their backup quarterback.
After trading veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals for a fifth-round draft pick earlier this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski refused to commit to anybody as the backup to rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.
On Friday, Stefanski revealed that fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders will be Cleveland’s backup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The Browns selected Sanders with the No. 144 overall selection after one of the most dramatic slides in the history of the NFL Draft. He has been firmly the last quarterback on the roster, spending time behind Flacco, Gabriel and Kenny Pickett throughout this offseason.
But after Browns general manager Andrew Berry traded Flacco and Pickett before Week 6, the youth movement is under way in Cleveland, and Sanders is one snap away from seeing regular season action.
Sanders exploded onto the scene during the preseason with the Browns despite limited snaps in training camp due to Cleveland’s four-man quarterback competition. In the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, Sanders impressed, throwing two NFL-caliber touchdown passes.
However, Sanders was brought back to Earth in Cleveland’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams where he was sacked five times. He displayed some of the red flags that were apparent during his time quarterbacking the Colorado Buffaloes, proving that he needed a bit of development to get the football out of his hands quicker.
During the first few weeks with the Browns, Sanders has spent time as the team’s scout team quarterback. Sanders said this opportunity has allowed him to treat every single day as a game, helping Cleveland’s defense prepare for opposing quarterbacks.
When Stefanski initially refused to commit to Sanders as the backup quarterback, there was some speculation that the Browns would elevate Bailey Zappe off the practice squad. Zappe has starting experience in the NFL – and in Stefanski’s offense. Despite this, the Browns evidently feel like Sanders is progressing closer to earning his chance.
After the Browns decided to bench Flacco in favor of Gabriel, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the expectation remains that the Browns would like to take a look at Sanders at some point this season. The Browns prefer to give Sanders a full week of preparation before starting him, capitalizing on a game plan that benefits his strengths as a passer.
The Browns have 12 regular season games to go before they finish the regular season. Sanders already being the backup quarterback certainly outlines a path to where he can be starting games in Cleveland sooner than later.