Potential Offseason Landing Spots for Browns RB Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns have quite a few questions lingering above them as the NFL offseason continues to draw closer.
From what to do at quarterback to whether or not to re-sign Nick Chubb, the questions are tough ones to answer. Chubb, in particular, will be a difficult situation.
On one hand, he is a massive fan favorite and has meant a ton to the franchise. Letting him walk would be disappointing to the fans and would be a very sad day.
However, the facts of the matter are that Chubb has carried the football 73 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns since returning from his gruesome knee injury. Those numbers average out to just 3.0 yards per carry.
At 28 years old and having had two major knee injuries throughout his career, there are legitimate concerns that Chubb may never bounce back to the player that he was just one season ago.
Keeping that in mind, let's take a look at other teams outside of the Browns who could look to pursue Chubb this offseason assuming he hits the free agency market.
Dallas Cowboys
Jerry Jones has never shied away from making a big move. With the Cowboys badly needing help in the running game, Chubb could make sense as a player worth taking a flier on.
If Chubb happened to rebound back to his pre-injury form, he would be a huge fix to one of the biggest issues on the roster. He would give Dallas a legitimate running game again and take a lot of pressure off of Dak Prescott and the aerial attack.
Kansas City Chiefs
Of course, this list would not be complete without having the Chiefs on it. Kansas City is usually able to help any player play better. Chubb would form a potentially dangerous backfield with Patrick Mahomes.
Playing for the Chiefs would take some pressure off of Chubb as well. He wouldn't need to be a workhorse running game and the presence of Mahomes would make opposing defenses take a lot of focus off of him. There is a legitimate thought process to be had that Kansas City could be the best destination to help Chubb get back on track.
Las Vegas Raiders
Coming into the 2024 NFL season, things were expected to be better for the Raiders. Many thought they had a good chance to work their way into the playoffs. That has not been the case.
Once again, Las Vegas has been a poor team. They will head into the offseason looking to figure out a way to turn things around. Bringing in a legitimate starting quarterback and signing Chubb could be a nice step in the right direction, especially with them badly needing a better ground attack.