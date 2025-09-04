Previewing Browns Week 1 Player Props vs. Cincinnati Bengals
There's a pretty stark divide between what analysts around the league and the fan base think of the Cleveland Browns' prospects for the 2025 NFL season. Most outsiders believe this team won't win many games this year, or will even be trying to. It makes sense why.
Cleveland is clearly still rebuilding and will have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. That could motivate the Browns to tank and increase the value of their own selection, while also getting the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-rounder; it could also give them a cushion to be as competitive as they can be in Head Coach Kevin Stefanski's sixth year at the helm, knowing they have the ammunition to move up in the draft if needed.
It'll all be revealed Week 1 in the Browns' season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland is understandably the underdog in this matchup against a playoff hopeful, but Stefanski's team might just have postseason aspirations of its own. The perception of this team could change drastically following their first game of 2025.
Browns given intriguing player props in Week 1
1. Joe Flacco O/U 237.5 passing yards
FanDuel has set the line for Joe Flacco's passing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals at 237.5 yards. He cleared that number in over half of his games for the Indianapolis Colts last season. The Cleveland Browns aren't expected to field as good a supporting cast for Flacco this year, but this is a favorable matchup for him to put up big numbers.
The Bengals have a questionable defense and an offense capable of making Cleveland play catch-up throughout the game. Flacco could start his 18th season with an encouraging performance against Cincinnati.
Pick: Over
2. Jerry Jeudy O/U 62.5 receiving yards
Jerry Jeudy had 63 or more yards receiving in 11 of the 17 games in his breakout season last year. Five of them came in the first seven weeks; however, he failed to meet that line in both of his matchups against the Bengals in 2024.
However, he's set to be the indisputable top target for the Browns' passing game this season, with a steady hand under center in Flacco. The two built a bit of a rapport together in their short stint as a tandem for Cleveland in 2023. Jeudy had over 63 yards in two of his four games catching passes from Flacco. That trend could continue upwards against Cincinnati.
Pick: Over
3. No CLE RBs listed
As of today, FanDuel isn't offering any picks for rushing yards for Cleveland's running backs. This is a testament to the uncertainty facing the Browns' RB rotation currently. It's not impossible that second-round pick Quinshon Judkins could be available for Week 1, and if he's not, there's no telling who will get the bulk of the carries between veteran Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson.
Pick: N/A
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.