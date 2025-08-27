Quinshon Judkins' Prospects Look Even Better After Browns Roster Moves
The Cleveland Browns made a flurry of cuts along with the rest of the NFL to craft their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season. This might not be the team they end up bringing into Week 1's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, however. General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski could still elect to make some moves to fill any remaining holes on their depth chart, whether that be through trade, free agency, or pickups from the waiver wire.
One spot they could be looking to address is running back depth. After releasing Trayveon Williams and waiving both Ahmani Marshall and Pierre Strong Jr., the Browns are left with just two ball-carriers on their active roster: rookie Dylan Sampson and veteran Jerome Ford.
Stefanski told Cleveland media after practice, "There will be more than two running backs on this team." That could mean that the Browns are looking to make a move before Week 1. It could also signify that they're planning on signing second-round pick Quinshon Judkins at some point this year.
Did the Browns leave a spot open for Quinshon Judkins?
The Cleveland Browns didn't put Quinshon Judkins on their initial 53-man roster, but that doesn't mean he won't be with the team in the 2025 NFL season. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot believes that the delay in his signing could be due to a contract hang-up stemming from his status as a second-round pick from the previous draft:
"When Judkins signs his four-year rookie contract, it will be for the slotted amount of about $11.389 million, including a signing bonus of close to $5 million. Seven of the second round picks this year have received fully-guaranteed contracts, including Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the No. 33 overall pick out of UCLA. He signed a four-year deal worth $11.8 million, including a $5.2 million signing bonus.
The holdup in Judkins’ signing may or may not have to do with the full guarantee."
Once he does sign, he might still not be part of the 53-man roster right away. Cleveland could receive an exception for their rookie running back while the NFL is reviewing his domestic abuse case before it determines if he'll face any consequences from the league, even if the prosecution dropped the legal charges against him. Nevertheless, the Browns keeping only two running backs from their training camp roster can only be a good sign for Judkins.