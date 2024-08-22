REPORT: Accuser In Cleveland Browns DT Mike Hall Jr.'s Arrest Recants Part Of Story
According to a report from Channel 3 News, WKYC in Cleveland the fiancé of Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has recanted part of her initial story from a police report that led to Hall's arrest last week.
In a police report filed the night of the incident on Aug. 12, Hall's accuser at one point described a chilling moment during the incident where the 21-year-old held a gun to her head and told her "I will (explitive) end it all. I don't care." That is the portion of the story that she has now amended according to this new report.
Specifically, Hall's fiancé told Avon police she was "mistaken" when sharing that specific portion of her account of the incident. WKYC also revealed that there had been a previous incident between the two last year, that led to the accuser – who is the biological mother of Hall's 11-month-old son – actually attacking Hall.
According to the Avon police report, this most recent incident was triggered by a conversation over the financial needs of the accuser's daughter, who has a different biological father than Hall.
It goes on to detail how things escalated after Hall "began yelling at his fiancé and shouting profanities." As the argument ensued, the Ohio State product started "gathering her belongings and throwing them outside," while also demanding that she leave the property.
Things got uglier from there, according to the police record, as Hall then "attempted to physically force her out by pushing her from behind toward the front door." He then evidently "grabbed her by the feet and dragged her on her back across the porch and down to the end of the driveway." The incident left his significant other – who's name was redacted from the report – scraped up.
Eventually the two re-entered the house where Hall continued what was described as a "verbal assault." As his significant other made her way toward a bedroom he pursued her and "pushed her into the door causing damage to it." He punched a hole through the door of another bedroom out of frustration as [name redacted] took shelter in a closet.
That is where the initial version of her story has been modified as the initial police report detailed Hall retrieving a hand gun, pressing it against her forehead and threatened her life. That has now been redacted according to WKYC.
In the aftermath of the incident Hall returned to practice for the Browns the very next day. Despite leaving that day's joint practice with the Vikings with an injury, he wound up suiting and playing 25 snaps on defense against Minnesota in the subsequent preseason game last Saturday.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski at the time wouldn't comment on the situation other than to say – on behalf of the organization – that they were waiting for the legal process to play out. That legal process has experienced it's latest twist with this reported redaction by Hall's fiancé.
Hall pleaded not guilty to the chargers in an arraignment hearing last week and was released on a $10,000 bond. He's scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 10, two days after the Browns season opener with the Dallas Cowboys.