Browns finally get a holiday miracle with updated Week 17 injury report

This season has been a nightmare for the Cleveland Browns with the number of injuries they have dealt with over the last 15 games.

There has been a string of starters out, including pretty much the whole offensive line being banged up. Cleveland might finally be out of the woods on the injury front with some much-needed good news.

Orange and Brown RPT Browns reporter Fred Greetham shared that the team did not have running back Dylan Sampson (hand) and cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) on the pre-practice injury report. Tight end David Njoku was the only player on there as he works through his knee injury.

#Browns do not list RB Dylan Sampson (hand) and CB Denzel Ward (calf) on pre-practice injury report. Only player listed is TE David Njoku (knee). — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 24, 2025

Sampson and Ward have not played over the last two weeks due to their separate injury. Ward has racked up 38 tackles, eight pass deflections, two tackles for loss, and one interception in 13 games as he was recently added to the Pro Bowl roster. Sampson has rushed for 116 yards and caught for another 259 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Similar to Sampson and Ward, Njoku has missed the last two games as he has 293 receiving yards and four touchdowns on the season. It appears this injury is more serious than the others on the team, as he might be in line to miss yet another game.

Cleveland has been able to lean on rookie Harold Fannin Jr. to hold down the tight end position as he's not only become the Browns' top receiver, but one of the best tight ends in the NFL. The Browns would love to have Njoku as a depth player, but Fannin has been too good to pass up on in the starting lineup.

Getting Sampson and Ward back will be massive for the Browns as they head into the final two weeks of the season. It could be a big next two weeks for both players.

Sampson will have a chance to get heavy playing time if 100%, with Quinshon Judkins out for the season with his injury. The Browns want to see if Sampson should be more involved in the offense in 2026 and beyond, as he could serve as Judkins' primary backup.

Ward is still in the middle of his five-year contract with the Browns, but has been the subject of trade rumors, and he would like to stay on the team. A good two-week stretch of performances will help in silencing those talks.

With more reinforcements coming for the Browns to close out the season, Cleveland might be able to make a statement with a good last two weeks of the season.