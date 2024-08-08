REPORT: Brandon Aiyuk Doesn't Want to Play for Cleveland Browns
Over the last few days, the trade rumors connecting the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk have hit an all-time high.
It was reported that the Browns and 49ers had agreed to the framework of a trade that would send Aiyuk to Cleveland. All that needed to be done was for the receiver himself to agree to a long-term contract with the Browns and the deal would have been done.
Unfortunately, that has not been the case so far.
Now, it is being reported that Aiyuk doesn't want to play for Cleveland.
ESPN's Kimberly Martin spoke out about the situation in a recent appearance on "Get Up," as shared by Steelers Depot. She also stated that Aiyuk does not want to play for the New England Patriots.
"I'm told after talking to multiple sources that Brandon Aiyuk did not want to play for the Patriots, and he doesn't want to play for the Browns. And that's interesting because both of those teams made significant offers to get him."
Until a reporter like Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport reports this, there is still hope that the Browns could pull off the deal. However, it's sounding more and more likely that Aiyuk is trying to force his way to the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
Multiple reports have stated that Aiyuk would prefer to be traded to the Steelers. If that doesn't happen, it's also possible that he could stay with San Francisco for the 2024 season and leave next offseason.
While this is not the news that Cleveland fans were hoping to see, it also doesn't mean that it's a done deal that he won't be traded to the Browns. Things can change very quickly on the business side of the NFL.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and updates about the Aiyuk trade situation. Cleveland is still a team to keep a close eye on, although it doesn't sound like anything is close to getting done right now.