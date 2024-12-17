REPORT: Browns Benching Jameis Winston for Week 16
The Cleveland Browns are coming off of yet another loss that dropped them to 3-11 on the season. Entering Week 16, fans are ready for the offseason to arrive.
With that being said, the Browns have made a major move ahead of this week's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
According to a report from Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report, Jameis Winston has been benched in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
As has been the case throughout much of his NFL career, Winston's turnover issues cost him another job. He showed flashes of big arm talent, but the turnovers just kept piling up on him.
This was a move that was relatively expected after Winston was benched during their Week 15 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.
If this is the end of Winston in Cleveland, he will have completed 61.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also scored a touchdown on the ground.
Winston ended up leading the Browns to a 2-5 record in games that he started.
Making this change now is a wise decision for Cleveland. They need to see what kind of player they have in Thompson-Robinson. The young quarterback has shown flashes of potential.
Thompson-Robinson has had a rough season so far this year, playing in four games and completing just 44.1 percent of his passes for 100 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions.
More than likely, this will signal a need for a quarterback change during the offseason. Deshaun Watson clearly isn't a legitimate NFL starter and Winston isn't their guy anymore either.
It is going to be very interesting to see what the Browns end up doing at the quarterback position during the offseason. They have to find a way to improve.
Only time will tell, but for now Winston is out and Thompson-Robinson is in.