REPORT: Browns Have Discussed Trade With Top NFC Team
The Cleveland Browns are expected by many to be sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, especially considering that they have already moved Amari Cooper.
But which players could the Browns send packing?
Right now, Cleveland's hottest name appears to be edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, and Dianna Russini of The Athletic has reported that the Browns have already discussed Smith with the Detroit Lions.
"It’s no secret Lions coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have been hunting for an edge rusher since losing Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury. (Hutchinson hasn’t played since Oct. 13 but is still third in the NFL in sacks.) The team has checked in with numerous teams around the league, including Cleveland with hopes of landing Za’Darius Smith," Russini wrote.
This comes as no surprise, as the Lions have been mentioned as a potential destination for Smith for quite some time now.
Smith is in the middle of a fantastic bounceback season, as he already has 22 tackles and five sacks to his credit heading into the Browns' Week 9 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
For reference, the 32-year-old logged 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks all of last year.
Of course, whether or not Cleveland actually trades Smith before Tuesday may ultimately hinge on what the team does against the Chargers.
If the Browns win, they would improve to 3-6 and still be on the fringe of the AFC playoff hunt. However, if they lose, it's hard to imagine Cleveland harboring any postseason hopes at 2-7.