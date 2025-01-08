Report: Browns Expected To Interview Internal Candidate For OC
The search for the next Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator is on, and it may just start with an internal candidate.
According to Cleveland.com's Mary Key Cabot, Browns tight end coach Tommy Rees is part of a short list of candidates who will interview for the vacancy. That comes on the heels of Stefanski sharing that "there are guys that I’ll talk to in the building," about the job.
Rees has plenty of relevant experience as an offensive coordinator from his time in the college ranks. He first served as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with Notre Dame from 2020-2022. He then held the same role as part of Nick Saban's staff at Alabama in 2023, helping lead the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff.
After Saban retired from the program, Rees found a home back in the NFL as part of the Browns coaching staff as a pass game specialist and tight ends coach. Prior to coming to Cleveland, Rees had one previous year working in the NFL, when he was an offensive assistant for the San Diego chargers in 2016.
In his role with the Browns, Rees worked closely with former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who Stefanski brought in as a consultant following his firing in Tennessee last offseason. As Vrabel begins interviewing for many of the head coaching vacancies out there, his influence on Rees this season could help him land a promotion. It also could mean Vrabel looks to swipe Rees for his own staff if he doesn't land the Browns OC job.