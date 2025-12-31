SI

Mike Vrabel Addresses Stefon Diggs, Christian Barmore Facing Assault Charges

The Patriots' wide receiver and defensive tackle have both been charged with assault this week.

Mike Kadlick

Vrabel and the Patriots enter Week 18 with a 13–3 record.
FOXBORO, Mass.—Patriots coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since news of two of his players, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Christian Barmore, facing criminal charges broke this week.

Diggs has been charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2. According to court documents, the 31-year-old has been accused of attacking his female personal chef at his home in Dedham, Mass., over a pay dispute.

Barmore, meanwhile, is facing charges of assault and battery from an alleged incident that occurred on Aug. 8 in Mansfield, Mass., between him and an ex-girlfriend. According to court documents, the victim alleged that the two got into an argument over food and the temperature in his bedroom before he grabbed her and "threw her to the floor” before she could “scream for help.” The victim also alleges Barmore grabbed her by the shirt “in the area of the neck” before letting her go.

Here’s what Vrabel had to say regarding both players on Wednesday.

Vrabel addresses charges levied against Diggs, Barmore

Christian Barmore
Barmore has been charged with domestic assault. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Given that Vrabel has preached to his Patriots to “make good decisions” off the field, he was asked about his level of disappointment regarding two of his players dealing with these allegations.

“Not disappointed at all," he explained. “These are allegations. It's things that we have to handle, and every day that there's distractions—some are smaller than others—I'm confident that we'll focus on the Dolphins and those two individuals will be able to handle the ongoing legal process."

New England will close out its 2025 regular season on Sunday at home against the Dolphins.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

