Mike Vrabel Addresses Stefon Diggs, Christian Barmore Facing Assault Charges
FOXBORO, Mass.—Patriots coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since news of two of his players, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Christian Barmore, facing criminal charges broke this week.
Diggs has been charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2. According to court documents, the 31-year-old has been accused of attacking his female personal chef at his home in Dedham, Mass., over a pay dispute.
Barmore, meanwhile, is facing charges of assault and battery from an alleged incident that occurred on Aug. 8 in Mansfield, Mass., between him and an ex-girlfriend. According to court documents, the victim alleged that the two got into an argument over food and the temperature in his bedroom before he grabbed her and "threw her to the floor” before she could “scream for help.” The victim also alleges Barmore grabbed her by the shirt “in the area of the neck” before letting her go.
Here’s what Vrabel had to say regarding both players on Wednesday.
Vrabel addresses charges levied against Diggs, Barmore
Given that Vrabel has preached to his Patriots to “make good decisions” off the field, he was asked about his level of disappointment regarding two of his players dealing with these allegations.
“Not disappointed at all," he explained. “These are allegations. It's things that we have to handle, and every day that there's distractions—some are smaller than others—I'm confident that we'll focus on the Dolphins and those two individuals will be able to handle the ongoing legal process."
New England will close out its 2025 regular season on Sunday at home against the Dolphins.