REPORT: Browns Held Important Meeting with Superstar Defender
The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of their final game of the 2024 NFL season. Entering the offseason, there are a lot of important decisions that need to be made.
Of course, the quarterback position will be one of the biggest question marks for the Browns. However, there is another pressing sitution that Cleveland has to take care of as well.
Myles Garrett, the team's superstar pass rusher, has made it clear to the franchise that he does not have any interest in going through a rebuild. He wants the Browns to share with him their vision for the future and how to get back to winning immediately.
According to a report from ESPN's Laura Rutledge, as shared by Dawg Pound Daily, Cleveland had one of those meetings with Garrett this week.
If the Browns are going to turn things around quickly, they need Garrett to be a part of it. He is one of the most talented pass rushers to ever play in the NFL.
However, convincing him that they can get back to winning in 2025 will be no easy task.
Cleveland does not have a lot of money to play with. Deshaun Watson is still tying up a huge portion of their cap space. They will have to get creative to add more talent.
Thankfully, with a loss today against the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns would guarantee themselves a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They could even move up higher than that depending on how other games around the league end up going.
With that pick, it's possible that Cleveland could end up finding their new quarterback. Or, they could find an instant impact player at another position of need.
There is a lot of pressure facing the Browns as the offseason gets underway. Not only do they have to convince Garrett of their plans, they have to follow through and make the plans become reality.
Hopefully, Cleveland is able to have a big and aggressive offseason. Keeping Garrett should be the top priority, because with that would come winning or at least a better chance to win.
Fans should buckle up for what could be a wild ride during the offseason. The Browns have a lot of work to do.