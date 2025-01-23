RUMOR: Cleveland Browns Don't Care About Deion Sanders' Wishes
The Cleveland Browns currently hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that pick, the Browns will have the option of taking their quarterback of the future.
No matter what happens with the No. 1 pick, Cleveland will have the option of drafting one of the two top quarterbacks in the draft class. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are expected to be the top two signal callers taken.
Sanders has been connected quite heavily to the Browns. However, there have been reports that Deion Sanders may not want his son to play in Cleveland.
While some teams could be scared away from drafting the younger Sanders at No. 2, it doesn't sound like the Browns are one of those teams.
According to a report from Jared Mueller of SB Nation and Vox Media, Cleveland does not care about what Deion wants.
"As of now, what Deion Sanders wants for his son does not play a role in their evaluation nor do they care," Mueller wrote.
If the Browns feel that Sanders could revitalize the franchise, they should take him. He may not view Cleveland as his favorite destination, but the Browns hold the pick.
Granted, things can get ugly when a team forces a pick on a player who doesn't want to be there. The last thing that Cleveland needs would be more drama. However, at the same time, they can't afford to let a generational talent slip away due to the player having a dad that doesn't want him playing with the team.
Obviously, this could end up being a very touchy situation.
Expect to hear more about the Browns and Sanders as the NFL Draft continues to draw closer. He could be the quarterback that Cleveland has been needing and it will be interesting to see what the franchise decides to do at No. 2.
Should this report be accurate, the Browns could defy Deion Sanders' wishes for his son and still make Shedeur Sanders their new franchise quarterback if they identify him as the top player on their draft board.