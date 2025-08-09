Browns QB Kenny Pickett Receives Pessimistic Injury Update
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett is entering a crucial season in his NFL career. The former first-round pick is on his third team in four years, and in the middle of a position battle against Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, Pickett needs as many reps as he can get.
A hamstring injury has limited Pickett's ability to work with the Browns' offense in training camp and practice with his new teammates. During Cleveland's 30-10 preseason victory over the Panthers on Friday, Browns legend Joe Thomas revealed that Pickett could be out even longer.
Working as a color commentator for the team's preseason broadcast, Thomas said that Pickett will likely be sidelined "for a couple more weeks." With the Browns' September 7 home opener less than a month away, Pickett may have a tough road to winning the starting job if Thomas is correct.
Signals surrounding Pickett's hamstring rehab have been mixed. Pickett returned to practice in a limited capacity this week, but the quarterback has had to monitor his running and must continue to do so moving forward. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said he hoped to have Pickett and Gabriel back from their respective hamstring injuries in time for joint practices against the Eagles next week, but Pickett could have a difficult time evading pressure if he isn't at full strength.
Cleveland has two scheduled preseason games remaining after Friday's win over the Panthers. The team is set for a road matchup at Philadelphia on August 16 before returning home to face the Rams on August 23. Only Sanders and Tyler Huntley played against Carolina, meaning the Browns' last two preseason contests may be congested, with Flacco, Gabriel and Pickett all vying for live-game reps.
The Steelers drafted Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, following a five-year career at the nearby University of Pittsburgh. Pickett made 24 starts with the Steelers over two seasons, completing 62.6% of his passes for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was dealt to Philadelphia in 2024 and led the Eagles to a critical late-season win in relief of an injured Jalen Hurts.
Pickett later knelt for the winning snaps in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl LIX. The Browns acquired Pickett in a March trade for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick.
The fourth-year passer is set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026. Time is running out for Pickett to prove he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL, and his hamstring injury is just the latest hurdle.