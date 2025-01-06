Shedeur Sanders Has Fallen Into the Cleveland Browns' Lap
The Cleveland Browns now officially hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After a brutal season, the Browns will now have a chance to bring in a potentially franchise-altering player with that selection.
Of course, the instant thought process when picking that high has to do with the quarterback position. Cleveland definitely has a need there.
At No. 1 overall, the Tennessee Titans will have their pick of quarterbacks. However, it has been reported by Benjamin Allbright that the Titans "love" Cam Ward.
If that report ends up being true, Shedeur Sanders will have falllen right into the Browns' lap.
Sanders, who many believe could end up developing into being a superstar, might be the answer under center that Cleveland has to find. While there are other positions of need that the Browns will need to fix, finding a quarterback should be the top priority.
During the 2024 college football season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders ended up having another big-time year. He completed 74 percent of his pass attempts for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also scored four more touchdowns on the ground.
Obviously, the big question would be, is Sanders willing to come to Cleveland? Deion Sanders is expected to be very vocal about where he wants his son to land.
However, the opportunity to go No. 2 to a team that needs an instant starting quarterback would be a great situation for Sanders. He would have a chance to add to his legacy right off the bat by helping turn the Browns around.
Who would have thought at the beginning of the season that Cleveland could be in a position to land Sanders? If he reaches his ceiling, he has legitimate top-three NFL quarterback potential.
For a team that hasn't had much go right over the last couple years, this is a huge gift.
Granted, there is no guarantee that the Browns would actually take Sanders even if he's available. Andrew Berry may choose to go in a different direction. But, that could also be the nail in his coffin if he passed on Sanders and the quarterback went on to become a star.
Cleveland simply cannot afford to make another mistake at the quarterback position.
All of that being said, there are going to be a lot of reports and speculation swirling around about the Browns. Sanders is a very real possibility and could end up being the long-term franchise quarterback that Cleveland is in desperate need of finding.