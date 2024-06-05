Sights And Sounds From Day Eight At Browns OTAs
Tuesday was practice number eight in Berea for the Cleveland Browns as they work their way through week three of their Organized Team Activities. Practice seven for the Browns on Monday came on the forefront of a little field trip to the Westwood Country Club on the west side of town for the 24th Annual Browns Foundation Golf Outing.
On Tuesday, the team was back to work in a practice closed to the media. However, Tuesday's workout saw a fresh face that hasn't been around much since September of last year. Browns' running back Nick Chubb was on the practice field Tuesday and although he wasn't participating in any football activities, he was out there with the team and in his No. 24 T-Shirt. That is a sight for sore eyes for every Browns fan.
Here are the clips from day eight.
1. Wyatt Teller and Dawand Jones working a mean double team
2. Tyler "Snoop" Huntley connecting with Michael Woods II
3. Elijah Moore with a nice snag on a curl route
4. Linebackers going through a skills gauntlet
5. Some action shots from 'another day at the office'
6. Last but certainly not least, a batman sighting - Nick Chubb on the practice field
Cleveland wraps up the voluntary portion of the offseason this week with practice through Thursday of this week. Attendance becomes mandatory for the final phase of the offseason, which is veteran minicamp running from June 11 through June 13.
Cleveland is just 96 short days away from kicking off the 2024 season when the Dallas Cowboys and Tom Brady come to town for a Week One battle on September 8th.