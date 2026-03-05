New Browns STC Byron Storer Details Plans to Reinvent Special Teams Unit in 2026

New Cleveland Browns special team's coordinator Byron Storer took to the podium on Wednesday to share his thoughts on what he brings to the table.

After an abysmal three-year stretch under former special team's coordinator Bubba Ventrone—who joined the Los Angeles Rams after Kevin Stefanski’s firing—the Browns knew they needed to reinvent their special team's unit in every way.

In steps Byron Storer, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player who moved into coaching in 2010 after two seasons on the field. He has coached special teams with four other teams ahead of his hiring in Cleveland this past February.

Today, fans and media finally had a chance to hear more about his coaching journey and the steps he’s taken to reach this point. Storer also shared his early impressions of the unit he inherited and what it will take to elevate it from worst to respectable.

Here’s what Storer had to say during his introductory press conference.

Browns STC Byron Storer: 'The building blocks are here, the foundation's here. For me, it's about mastering the basics, be fundamentally & technically sound.' — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 4, 2026

Storer’s Existing Confidence

Storer commented on the current special team's unit, saying, “The building blocks are here, the foundation’s here.”

“It all starts with punts,” Storer said. “To me, that’s the most important phase of special teams.”

If Storer aims to elevate this special team's group to Josh Cribbs-era heights, it must start with punts. In 2025, the Browns ranked dead last in the league in punt return value.

This metric gauges the overall impact of punt returns on a team’s offense—factoring in yards gained, touchdowns scored, and game outcomes. Cleveland’s dead-last ranking highlights their punt returners as the leagues least productive.

Storer’s Plans for 2026

Cleveland needs to boost their production on special teams if they hope to be on the winning side of their close games they will face in 2026. Rookie kicker Andre Szmyt put together an impressive first year campaign, so the hopes are he will continue to his part by tacking on field goals and extra points.

The main concern lies with their return team, both on punts and kick-offs. Storer shared his detailed thoughts regarding how he plans to revive their return game.

Byron Storer on on reviving Browns return game: 'Putting players in position to succeed. Whoever our returner is, I would want to play to his strengths. I feel good about the guys we have. We're gonna get vertical. There's things here we will work with.' — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 4, 2026

Storer says success starts by “putting players in position to succeed. Whoever our returner is, I would want to play to his strengths. I feel good about the guys we have. We’re going to get vertical. There are things here we will work with.”

With the Browns holding the NFL’s easiest projected 2026 schedule (.429 opponent win percentage), mastering special teams rhythm becomes crucial to securing more comfortable victories. Cleveland suffered a portion of their loses in 2025 due to special team's mistakes and inexperience.

The Browns rarely come out on top in close games, but they occasionally snag narrow escapes. Storer faces the tall task of reinventing special teams to better position them for 2026 competition.