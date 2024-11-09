Surprising Favorite Emerging for Browns in 2025 NFL Draft
While the 2025 NFL Draft is a long time from now, the Cleveland Browns certainly appear to be headed towards having a very high pick in it.
Heading into Week 10, the Browns are just 2-7 on the season. There have really been. no reasons given by the team to think that they will turn things around moving forward.
Assuming they continue playing like they have through the first nine weeks of the season, Cleveland will have a high pick and an opportunity to draft a franchise changing player.
Even though there is a lot of time between now and the draft, there is a player starting to emerge as the favorite to end up being the Browns' pick when it's all said and done.
Pro Football Focus has run through simulations for the 2025 NFL Draft and they have one name that stands out among the rest for Cleveland. They have Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward being the pick for the Browns.
"Deshaun Watson is not only out for the season with a torn Achilles but was horrific by ranking 28th among qualifying quarterbacks in overall grade," they wrote. "It feels like the Browns have no choice but to draft a quarterback if they’re picking this high, and Ward would be a phenomenal selection. His 91.4 overall grade is the best in the country at the position, with his 20 big-time throws tied for the fourth-most."
At this point in the college football season, Ward is also one of the favorites to end up winning the Heisman Trophy.
Throughout the course of the year so far, Ward has completed 67.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,146 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also picked up 187 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground.
Needless to say, those are very impressive numbers and should intrigue Cleveland.
Ward has major superstar potential for the next level. There are some questions about him and his game translating to the NFL, but most believe he will be just fine.
Obviously, we're too far out to clearly connect the Browns to Ward, but the simulations are saying that he's the current favorite to end up being drafted and would become Cleveland's new franchise quarterback moving forward.