NFL Legend Brutally Rips Into Browns QB
The Cleveland Browns ended up losing yet another game this week, falling in embarrassing fashion to the Washington Commanders by a final score of 34-13.
Once again, nothing went right for the Browns. On both sides of the football, they came out looking flat.
Fans are angry and frustrated. Cleveland has done nothing to give them any kind of hope that the season can be turned around.
Unfortunately, Deshaun Watson didn't have a good game again. He completed 15 of his 28 pass attempts for 125 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. It wasn't the worst game that he could have proudced, but it certainly wasn't good.
Following the game, one NFL legend did not hold back and brutally ripped into Watson.
Terry Bradshaw, talking on the FOX post-game show, spoke out very harshly. It was so harsh that some of his co-hosts of the show spoke out and softened his words a bit.
“Do you put Watson down now? He has not played well since he has been in Cleveland, simply has not played well.”
Howie Long immediately responded, firing back at the "put him down" phrase that Bradshaw used.
“I don’t want to put him down. I’d want to sit him.”
Michael Straham also did not love the phrasing used by Bradshaw.
“Yeah, I was thinking the same thing. That was a little harsh.”
A lot of the heat for the bad start has fallen squarely on Watson's shoulders. It's unfortunate, as Watson is far from being solely responsible for the issues that have been seen.
The Browns' offense line has been horrible. Defensively, the team has looked nothing like the dominant unit that they were expected to be. Watson's wide receivers have failed him repeatedly as well.
Despite the fact that Watson is not the lone culprit, he has received most of the hate. Fans want to see him benched and run out of town. That isn't going to happen right now, but the frustration has hit a boiling point in Cleveland.
Bradshaw has clearly joined the crowd of people who think Watson is responsible for the 1-4 start. He hasn't helped the issues, but to blame all of this on the quarterback is missing the mark in a big way.