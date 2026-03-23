Cleveland Browns 7-Round Mock Draft After Free Agency

The craziness of free agency has calmed down for the Cleveland Browns, who will now focus their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Browns have nine selections in April’s NFL Draft, which is finally just one month away.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry will utilize Cleveland’s draft capital to improve immediate needs while setting up the team for future success.

Let’s take a look at a full seven-round Browns mock draft. We won’t include trades. However, the Browns are open for business and Berry is likely to trade back from No. 6 overall if they find the right package.

No. 6 overall: Carnell Tate, WR Ohio State

If the Browns don’t trade out of No. 6 overall, take the best player available.

In this fall, that’s Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, who becomes the top wide receiver drafted in 2026. The Browns have neglected their wide receiver room, only adding return specialist Tylan Wallace in free agency this offseason.

Tate immediately assumes the WR1 role in Cleveland. A tick under 6-foot-3, Tate brings some much-needed size.

Tate’s production at Ohio State might not reflect how talented he actually is. He caught 14 touchdowns in three seasons with the Buckeyes while amassing 1,872 receiving yards. If the Browns want to trade down, there’s no guarantee that Tate will be available much further down the draft board.

No. 24 overall: Ty Simpson, QB Alabama

There’s no guarantee that the Browns will be bad enough to secure a quarterback like Arch Manning or Dante Moore in 2027. With a defense headlined by Myles Garrett, the Browns are trying to win games in 2026.

Insert Ty Simpson.

He has a close personal relationship with new Browns head coach Todd Monken, who recruited him out of high school. By addressing wide receiver at No. 6 overall, Tate, Jerry Jeudy, Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins should give the Browns enough offensive weapons for now.

The Browns never tripped over themselves to chase Kyler Murray or Malik Willis in free agency. They traded back with the Jacksonville Jaguars for an extra first-round selection that was always expected to be “the quarterback chip.”

If the Browns genuinely believe that they’re closer to contention than some might realize, gambling on Monken developing Simpson could be the route they decide to take.

No. 39 overall: Blake Miller, OL, Clemson

Last year, the Browns stole the show in the second-round by drafting Judkins and Carson Schwesinger, who would later become the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Miller is a local product out of Strongsville High School that could help the Browns continue their trend of successful second-round draft picks.

Primarily a left tackle, Miller appeared in 54 games for Clemson as a four-year starter. He’s logged over 4,000 snaps, proving that he’d be ready to start and protect whoever the Browns decide to start at quarterback.

No. 70 overall: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Delp had a top 30 visit with the Browns after expressing interest in reuniting with Monken, his first offensive coordinator at Georgia, in Cleveland.

Georgia TE Oscar Delp played for Todd Monken and formally met with the Cleveland Browns at the NFL Combine.



“I chose Georgia and part of the reason was because of Coach Monken… to be able to play for him again would be amazing.” pic.twitter.com/fTHfsHUmxe — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) February 26, 2026

The keys to Cleveland’s tight end room belong to Fannin. But Delp would be the perfect complement as he’s not afraid to contribute as a blocker. Delp’s yards after catch capabilities have drawn him comparisons to Brock Bowers. If that materializes, look out, NFL.

No. 107 overall: Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

At some point, the Browns will need to draft a defensive player.

Grant Delpit will be playing on the last year of his contract in 2026 and the team tendered Ronnie Hickman to ensure his return. But moving forward? The long-term plan at safety on Cleveland’s defense is up in the air.

Kilgore is a strong safety that’s athletic enough to be a big nickel or even a linebacker if needed. New Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has a PhD understanding of defensive backfields. Kilgore would be a fun prospect for him.

No. 146 overall: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

The Blue Devils had a good defense, and the Browns have a not-so-quiet need for a nickelback. Rivers is a four-year starter and one of the premier true nickels in this class.

No. 149 overall: Markel Bell, OL, Miami

In 2023, the Browns took a flier on Dawand Jones, who is still developing. Could they take another gamble on Bell, who is a mammoth prospect at 6-foot-9. The Browns used a top 30 visit on Bell.

No. 206 overall: Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll

No. 248 overall: Logan Taylor, iOL, Boston College