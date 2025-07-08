Terry Bradshaw Continues to Slam Steelers for Failing Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft and the partnership wound up being rather short-lived. Pickett lasted only two seasons in the Steel City before the Steelers shipped him off to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2024 season, pulling the plug shockingly quickly on a former first-rounder.
Terry Bradshaw has a strong opinion on who is to blame for the partnership failing to work out. Earlier this year he publicly laid into the Steelers for how Pickett's time went with the organization, and he did so again last week on a podcast.
Appearing on To The Point - Home Services, Bradshaw blamed Pittsburgh for failing to put Pickett in a position to succeed.
""A first-rounder, got rid of him after two years," the former Steelers QB said. "And they're still looking for a quarterback. They didn't even do anything to build around him."
It is less harsh but very similar sentiment version of the opinion Bradshaw broadcasted back in May, when he said the Steelers were the failure, rather than Pickett, for how things went during those two seasons.
In those two years Pickett went 14–9 as the starter and threw for 13 touchdowns as well as 13 interceptions. The Steelers made the playoffs in his sophomore season but were handled by the Buffalo Bills without much trouble in the wild card round.
Pickett is now in Cleveland battling for the Browns' starting job and the Steelers have signed Aaron Rodgers after starting a combination of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2024. Bradshaw seems happy to relitigate what went wrong between the two sides whenever asked, though.