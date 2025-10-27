The statistics show Dillon Gabriel shouldn't start again for the Browns
Dillon Gabriel is simply not cutting it.
Most recently, the Cleveland Browns fell to the New England Patriots, 32-13, on the road from Gillette Stadium. The game wasn't just an average, once-in-a-while loss; it was outright embarrassing on the offensive side of the ball.
The rushing attack was non-existent, the passing game was horrific and defensive end Myles Garrett was let down by the team in a career-high five-sack performance.
The former third-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, Gabriel, has been playing at a disappointing level through his first four starts in the league. He currently has a posted 59.9% in completion percentage with 702 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. Those numbers are good enough for an average of less than 200 yards passing and just over one touchdown passing per game.
That isn't starting-quarterback level play.
His QBR and PFF grade shows that too.
Gabriel currently has a 25.8 QBR, ranked 32nd in the entire NFL, and a 54.5 PFF grade, 34th of 36th of those graded.
For reference, when the Browns went 0-16 back in the 2017 campaign, the two quarterbacks, DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan, who started games for the team, posted higher QBRs. Kizer's came in at 32.4 on a year he threw for 2,894 yards, 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions with a 53.6% completion mark. Hogan, who started one game and appeared in four, recorded a QBR of 40.5 on 517 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
If the worst year in Cleveland Browns history had better quarterback play than 2025 has had, why is Gabriel still starting?
The answer: no one knows.
One of the worst moments of his time at quarterback came late in the loss this past weekend. He was called for intentional grounding, throwing a pass into the turf in the endzone late in the fourth quarter, that resulted in a safety.
Even with all this, head coach Kevin Stefanski doubled down on the decision to keep Gabriel at the helm of the Browns' offense.
"When I say look at everything, when you lose like this, you have to look at everything," Stefanski said. "Every position, everything I'm doing. There's just -- it's frustrating for where we are as a team. Every position you have to look at. But let me say that with a young quarterback, you understand there's going to be ups and downs...
A reporter than asked does that mean you are sticking with Gabriel, which he replied with "yes, it does..."
He also shut down the possibility of Sanders starting a game in the near future.
“Yeah, obviously my focus is where we are right now,” he said. “That’s not my focus.”
Sanders, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, was placed low on the depth chart since his career in Cleveland began. Before the team moved on from both Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, Sanders was slated as the team's QB4 and QB3.
However, after plenty of moves opened room for him to climb the depth chart he sits just behind Gabriel.
In the 2025 preseason, Sanders showed glimpses of both being a good quarterback and needing to develop. He completed 17 of 29 passes for 152 yards, with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He also rushed for 19 yards on four carries and was sacked seven times.
Its obvious the former Colorado signal caller is going to be rough around the edges and is not yet ready to be a star in the league, but he would at least provide a bit more entertainment to the Browns.
Because as of now, Gabriel is not only one of the worst quarterbacks in the league statistically, he also is one of the least interesting to watch as well.
Next up, the Browns will look to avoid disappointing further with a game against the New York Jets after the upcoming bye week. The two sides will clash from MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m.
Only time will tell if the Browns will take themselves seriously and move on at the quarterback position.