Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Nick Chubb Voted to the Pro Bowl While Multiple Browns Got Jobbed

Three members of the Cleveland Browns were voted into the Pro Bowl this year, but three others weren't that were more deserving than the players selected ahead of them, which is unfortunate.

The NFL has announced their Pro Bowl rosters for the 2020 and three Cleveland Browns players that were voted onto the AFC team this year included defensive end Myles Garrett, left guard Joel Bitonio and running back Nick Chubb.

This is Bitonio's third straight Pro Bowl while Chubb has been in back to back seasons. Garrett was in the Pro Bowl in 2018, but was taken off the ballot in 2019 in connection to his suspension. All three are deserving players for the years they've had this season.

Unfortunately, multiple players on the Browns were left off the Pro Bowl roster that were more deserving than players selected ahead of them, including three offensive linemen.

J.C. Tretter was one of the best centers in the NFL this season and at least the second best center in the AFC. Unfortunately, Maurkice Pouncey got in over him, who has missed three games and frankly been underwhelming all season. He's been getting in on reputation for years and on multiple occasions at the expense of Tretter.

Wyatt Teller has missed games, but when he's been on the field, he's arguably been an All-Pro. Maybe one could quibble with giving him a Pro Bowl nod on those grounds, but another Steeler, this time David DeCastro was voted in, who has also missed a number of games and simply hasn't been as good as Teller this season.

The Steelers offensive line has stunk this year and 40 percent of their starters find themselves in the Pro Bowl.

Finally, Jack Conklin didn't make the Pro Bowl, despite being arguably the best right tackle in the NFL. In his place, Orlando Brown Jr. of the Baltimore Ravens was selected. Brown's selection is nowhere near as egregious as the pair of Steelers players, but Conklin has simply been better than Brown this season.

Some may want to make an argument for corner Denzel Ward, but the players they picked have simply been better this season. Ward is a nice corner, but he hasn't had a Pro Bowl year. Xavien Howard has been arguably the best defender in the league, Marlon Humphrey is a fantastic corner as is Tre'Davious White of the Buffalo Bills. Stephon Gilmore was not deserving of the nod this year and Xavier Rhodes of the Indianapolis Colts should've gotten that final spot this year.

The same goes for Jarvis Landry, who simply wasn't as good as Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs, Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills, A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans or Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Perhaps some players will drop out and the three other deserving members of the Browns offensive line will get recognized, but they deserved it on the initial roster, rather than settling to be alternates.