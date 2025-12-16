Shedeur Sanders earns surprising rank for the NFL Pro Bowl

With the Cleveland Browns' offense sinking to new levels during a 31-3 whipping at the hands of the Chicago Bears, there’s no denying that the unit is set to face changes at some point before the start of the 2026 regular season.

Whether or not those changes include the present configuration of the quarterback remains to be seen, but the team’s current starter is enjoying an all-time high in popularity at the pro level.

Shedeur Sanders is 10th in Pro Bowl votes among quarterbacks according to the NFL, despite having started just four games and a 1-3 record at Cleveland’s helm.

Coming off a zero touchdown, three interception performance in Chicago, nonetheless, it seems fans want to see more of Sanders, even when the Browns’ regular season comes to a close.

The fan votes, which are set to close this Monday, December 15th, account for one third of the final tally, combined with coaches’ votes and players’ votes. Sanders is currently ranked behind Patriots’ Drake Maye, Bills’ Josh Allen, Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Packers’ Jordan Love, Bears’ Caleb Williams, Lions’ Jared Goff, and Seahawks’ Sam Darnold. Of those passers, only Maye, Allen and Mahomes play in the AFC with Sanders, with Mahomes being ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

While Sanders’ popularity has never come into question, his place among the most voted quarterbacks is certainly surprising given his scarce minutes on the field and the lack of results. During the offseason, Sanders’ No. 12 jersey quickly shot to the top of the list among the best-selling rookie jerseys this year, after being selected in the fifth round by Cleveland.

Perhaps equally perplexing is the fact that, among fellow Browns, Myles Garrett is not leading in his position group despite being just one sack away from tying the NFL’s single-season record of 22.5 with three games to go.

Other Browns’ players among the leaders for their respective positions include guard Joel Bitonio (3rd), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (fifth), and cornerback Denzel Ward (7th). Collins is out for the remainder of the year due to a quad injury.

Regardless of his soaring popularity, Sanders seems to have his feet well planted on the ground when it comes to not delivering the expected results on the field, stating after the Browns’ loss to Chicago, "Do you know what league we're in? You can lose your job at any point in time."

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will take place the week of the Super Bowl in San Francisco, California, home of Super Bowl LX.