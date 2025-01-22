Three Must Re-Sign Cleveland Browns Free Agents
Before the Cleveland Browns even have a chance to make their first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, they'll first have to assess what areas of the team they need to address in free agency, which opens up on March 12.
Part of that evaluation includes deciding which of their own free agents to be they'd like to retain for next season. And while it may be necessary to overhaul some areas on the roster following a 3-14 season, that doesn't mean there aren't a handful of players who carved out nice roles for themselves in 2024 and could do the same next fall.
Here are three Browns free agents to be that they should consider re-signing:
Nick Chubb
I've already written about Chubb making a return in 2025 and it seems like a no-brainer for both sides to make a reunion happen. For starters, Chubb has already said he wants to finish his career with the franchise that drafted him. Meanwhile, the Browns could use some good PR in the aftermath of the Deshaun Watson debacle. Simply having Chubb around the team, locker room and fan base accomplishes that.
It remains to be seen if Chubb will ever get back to being some version of the dominant back he used to be after suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries. There were some signs of life before he broke his foot in Week 16. That's exactly why Cleveland can afford to keep Chubb around though, even on a one-year prove it type of deal. He's not going to come at a premium price on the open market. I'd guess the Browns can make this happen and even though they may still need to add another back to the room, Chubb is a natural fit.
Devin Bush
Bush didn't quite resemble the first-round pick he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, but 2024 was a bounce back campaign for the Michigan product. He finished with 74 total tackles, one sack and a pass breakup in 16 games including 10 starts. The 26-year-old also made his presence felt on special teams, providing some added value on the roster.
For the season, PFF gave Bush an overall grade of 79.2, which was second among Browns linebackers only to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Bush provided some nice depth to an undermanned Browns linebacker room in general, which came in handy once JOK went down with a season-ending neck injury. That's maybe the biggest reason why retaining Bush makes sense. JOK's future remains in doubt after that injury. Cleveland could use someone who knows Jim Schwartz defense, especially if the team will be looking to fill a major hole without their Pro Bowl linebacker.
Germain Ifedi
If there's anything the last year two seasons have shown the Browns, it's that a team can never have too much depth along the offensive line. Cleveland was ravaged by offensive line injuries again in 2024 and turned to unlikely names to fill some gaps, most notably at left tackle. Ifedi became the starting left tackle by seasons end out of necessity and did a pretty decent job of holding his own.
PFF only graded Ifedy a 48.6 for the season, which isn't ideal obviously, but as the old saying goes if you're not noticing a tackle much during a game it's a good thing. That was often the case for the 30-year-old. He showed enough to warrant being brought back on a one-year deal at least.
Honorable Mentions:
LB Winston Reid: A key special teamer for the Browns, who showed he can do a little bit of everything.
TE Jordan Akins: With the team reverting back to Kevin Stefanski's system tight ends will be of the utmost importance again. Plus, tight end is a bigger need than it may seem for the Browns this offseason.