Two Browns First-Round Targets Spark NFL Combine Debate

The countdown towards the 2026 NFL Draft keeps ticking away, as questions for the Cleveland Browns regarding who they might take in the opening round keep multiplying.

Currently, the Browns own two first-round picks -- No. 6 and No. 24 -- and a myriad of roster needs that need attention.

Now, two prospects that could realistically help the Browns alleviate their most pressing needs, have earned a “debate-worthy” label by NFL.com analyst and former scout Bucky Brooks, as the NFL Combine kicks off in Indianapolis.

Arizona State’s wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and Alabama’s offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor have been included among the prospects that could generate a heated discussion worth following closely at the Combine. Both of them play positions where Cleveland needs a ton of help on its roster.

In Tyson’s case, he’s being discussed alongside Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and USC’s Malachi Lemon as the draft’s top wide receivers available. A few mock drafts have linked Tyson to the Browns, including Fox Sports staff, USA TODAY Sports, CBS Sports and Cleveland.com, all published within the last five days.

However, Brooks raises questions regarding Tyson’s ability to stay healthy, writing “That 2024 season was also the only one in which he appeared in 10 or more games, with a series of injuries causing him to miss games throughout his college career. Despite his impressive on-field performance, Tyson's value could rise or fall based on scouts' views of his injury history and future durability.”

On the other hand, Proctor has been mocked to Cleveland numerous times with their second first-round selection, including a recent try at CBS Sports.

On the Alabama left tackle, Brooks calls out questions regarding his ability to maintain an ideal playing weight, and asks whether guard might be a better position for him in the pros.

“[Proctor] flashed dominant potential as a blind-side protector. At times in his career, he showed sloppy footwork and shaky balance, which, to my eye, could often be attributed to his weight -- Proctor says he topped 400 pounds as a freshman.”

How Much Attention Should Be Paid to Jordyn Tyson and Kadyn Proctor at the NFL Combine?

A lot.

These are two top-level prospects at the two positions where the Browns need immediate help.

In Tyson’s case, this is where all the medical exams performed at the Combine become so important. The Browns need all the information they can collect to determine whether all the missed games during Tyson’s college career were a product of pure bad luck, or might be due to something else, much more serious, like a preexisting condition.

The Browns’ best wideout last season, Jerry Jeudy, only caught two touchdown passes all year long, but co-led the NFL in dropped passes. The rest of Cleveland’s wide receivers meanwhile, took a backseat to tight ends and running backs in the passing game.

In the case of Proctor, all the measuring and weighing come into play, as well as team interviews regarding his habits and disposition to keep his weight under check, and also probe into a possible position change to guard if needed down the road.

Cleveland could be looking at replacing four of its five starters from the opening game last season, as no less than six offensive linemen are slated to become free agents, with former Pro Bowler Wyatt Teller, a guard, already stating he won’t return to the Browns, while future Hall of Famer Joel Bitonio contemplates retirement.

