Three Offensive Takeaways From Cleveland Browns Win at Jacksonville Jaguars
After dropping the 2024 season opener, the Cleveland Browns managed to take down the Jacksonville Jaguars in thrilling fashion, 18-13. Cleveland's dreadful offense in the season-opener got off to a much better start against the Jaguars, but was still frustrated by self-inflicted wounds.
Here are three offensive takeaways from the Browns' recent victory.
Cleveland's Offense Had An Identity
After the horrific offensive performance in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns seemed to have an offensive identity this week.
While quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled to push the ball down the field, head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey focused on the short, quick game this week. Watson's completion percentage improved form 53.3 to 64.7 in a week, which could point to better days for the veteran passer.
This slow-moving offensive style will not generate a ton of points for Cleveland, but it allows for the team's defensive to take control of the game.
Run Game Shows Improvements
The Browns were unable to get anything going on the ground last week, totaling 93 yards on 19 attempts.
Despite missing star running back Nick Chubb, Cleveland's run game showed dramatic improvements in Jacksonville. D'Onta Foreman made his first appearance with the Browns this season, totaling 14 carries for 42 yards. However, it was Jerome Ford that stood out on Sunday, as the 2022 fifth-round pick had 64 rushing yards on seven attempts.
The combination of Ford and Foreman was critical for the success of the Browns' offense. The ability to run the ball relieved pressure off Watson and will need to continue for the rest of the season.
Jerry Jeudy Continues To Shine
Cleveland may have struck gold in newly-acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
The former Denver Broncos pass catcher led the team in receiving yards against the Jaguars, hauling in five catches for 73 yards. There were many questions revolving around Jeudy's extension during the offseason, but the 25-year-old has expanded the passing game so far this year.
Looking ahead to next year, Jeudy is slowly making his case to be the team's top receiver if Amari Cooper is not back with the Browns next season.