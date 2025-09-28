Three takeaways from the Cleveland Browns 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions
Another loss for the Cleveland Browns as they fall on the road to the Detroit Lions. Not much went right on offense, and the defense faced challenging field position all day long.
Despite this, it was a winnable game until the fourth quarter. The offense just couldn’t get a spark going, and the game slipped away from them 34-10.
Here are three takeaways from the game.
1. The offense needs to run through Quinshon Judkins
In basically two games as a full-time starter, Judkins has been a stud. Against Detroit, he carried the ball 21 times for 82 yards and the lone touchdown of the game.
He has been the best rookie back in the league so far, and despite the offense struggling once again, he made big time plays again.
Despite the passing game being a complete non-factor, Judkins still provided sparks, finding holes out of nowhere. He’s a strong, angry runner who manages to keep his legs moving every time he makes contact.
If the Browns can continue to lean on Judkins and really make this offense a run heavy team, with Dylan Sampson deserving more reps as well, the pass game can open as a counter, rather than forcing uninspired play design.
Against the Lions, Judkins was really the lone positive on offense, and the Browns need to build off what’s working for a young team.
2. The passing game desperately needs a spark
The passing game is rough, Flacco consistently isn’t on the same page as his receivers, and even when he is, drops are a big issue.
When Cedric Tillman left the game with an injury, Isiah Bond briefly stepped up to give life. It didn’t last long though, as a drop and poorly run route killed any positive momentum Bond was building. Bond caught 3 passes for 58 yards.
It’s clear the Browns need a change, whether that’s moving on from Flacco, bringing in a new weapon or designing the play concepts.
Flacco finished the day 16/34 for 184 yards, and two ugly interceptions that set Detroit up in great field position, plus a fumble late in the game setting up a score.
Jerry Jeudy looked good on the opening drive of the game, but was a disaster after, dropping passes and slipping during routes. Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku, along with the running back trio, seemingly carry the receiving core which makes the offense predictable and unable to hit a big shot.
The offensive line wasn’t spectacular, but considering the recent changes at tackle with Dawand Jones going on IR, they were serviceable. Flacco’s lack of mobility prevents deep plays from being set up, further making the offense stagnant.
We saw Dillon Gabriel for one drive with nothing noteworthy coming from it. With Gabriel being the next man up, and Shedeur Sanders saying he’s ready, maybe it’s time to see what they have.
Until some kind of change is made, the Brown passing attack will continue to look lifeless, preventing the offense from ever finding consistency.
3. The defense gave chances, the offense (and special teams) failed them
Despite what the scoreboard says, the defense played another strong game.
The defensive line dominated once again, and held the best rushing attack in the NFL to 109 yards. David Montgomery, who is coming off a 151 yard, two touchdown game against the Ravens, was held to 12 yards on 9 carries. Jahmyr Gibbs had 91 yards still, but considering the spots the Browns were in, that’s a win.
Goff faced pressure consistently, despite not being sacked, and it forced a quarter and a half where the Browns offense could make it a one score game. The offense, of course, failed, and the special teams unit missed a field goal and gave up a 65-yard punt return touchdown to Kalif Raymond.
Denzel Ward had an interception, Greg Newsome had a sharp game, Carson Schwesinger and Devin Bush continued to be one of the best linebacker units in the league.
This defense will keep the team in games all season long, and often it will come down to the offense being able to score points. To this point, the defense can expect to be let down. The offense almost needs to be spoon-fed field position with turnovers.
The Browns defense can compete with any team in the league, but until the offense is ready to play at the same level, the Browns will keep letting a great defense go to waste.