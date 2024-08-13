Two Cleveland Browns Players Facing Potential Release
The Cleveland Browns now have one preseason game in the books. On Saturday afternoon, they ended up losing to the Green Bay Packers by a final score of 23-10.
Despite the loss, there were some major takeaways for the Browns. There were quite a few bright spots to be seen, but there were also a few major negatives.
With that in mind, there are two players who are facing a potential release by Cleveland if they don't pick things up in the very near future.
Dawg Pound Daily listed both defensive end Sam Kamara and quarterback Tyler Huntley as players who are in trouble when it comes to a roster spot. They also listed running back John Kelly Jr., but he has already been released by the Browns.
Huntley ended up completing six of his nine pass attempts for 41 yards against the Packers. It wasn't a horrible performance, but he didn't do much to prove that he deserves to make the team.
As for Kamara, he ended up with just one assisted tackle. He was quiet throughout the majority of his time on the field. If he wants to make the team, he will have to make a major impact in the team's next game.
Next up, Cleveland will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in their second preseason game.
Both Huntley and Kamara will need to have much better performances. They're definitely facing an uphill battle to make the team after relatively disappointing games last week.
Expect to start hearing a lot of speculation about roster spots and some cuts following Week 2 preseason action. The stakes are rising and players on the bubble need to start separating themselves from the rest if they want to make the 53-man for the regular season.