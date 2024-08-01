Two Cleveland Browns Stars Receive High Rankings In Madden 25
The Cleveland Browns have two more players in Madden 25 rated 90 overall, as David Njoku and Denzel Ward are amongst the top players in their respective positions.
David Njoku
After an incredible season in 2023, Njoku was awarded with a top-five overall ranking amongst the tight ends in this year's edition of Madden.
Njoku had a career-best 882 receiving yards on 81 catches last year, which was the sixth-most amongst tight ends. The 28-year-old veteran also hauled in six touchdowns and was a perfect security blanket for all five of the Browns starting quarterbacks in 2023.
Despite his recent injury, Minnesota Vikings' TJ Hockenson is one overall higher than Njoku, along with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Mark Andrews coming in ahead of Cleveland's tight end.
Denzel Ward
The Browns' secondary also received some recognition, as Denzel Ward made the top-10 cornerbacks in this year's game.
Ward is coming off a productive season in Cleveland last year, as the former first round pick in 2018 graded out with a 69.4 overall PFF grade. The team's No. 1 cornerback had two interceptions while allowing 34 receptions on 66 targets in 2023. Even though Ward has dealt with injuries throughout his career, he still has managed to be an elite piece in Cleveland's secondary.
For the rest of the Browns' cornerbacks, both Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. made the 80+ overall cut. Newsome's solid season from the slot granted him an 85 overall, while Emerson will start the season with an 80 overall. The young defensive back duo thrived under defensive cordinator Jim Schwartz in 2023 and are poised to reach new heights this season.