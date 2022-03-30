Report: Two Dark Horse Teams to Watch for QB Baker Mayfield

A pair of teams to potentially watch when it comes to where Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield could land.

Cleveland Browns know the days of quarterback Baker Mayfield being around are getting shorter and shorter. Mayfield is playing on his fifth-year option, which would be pricey to keep on the roster. Browns made a big choice by going to get Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, so finding a landing spot for Mayfield is very relevant. According to Charles Robinson, two dark horse teams could be worth keeping an eye on when it comes to Mayfield.

Tennessee Titans were named for the fact that they can move on from Ryan Tannehill after this season. Tannehill has been noted to be a game manager info Tennessee, a place where he really saved his career.

Though the Titans quarterback isn’t getting any younger. Grabbing Mayfield next year or even this year as a backup could make sense for the Titans. Tennessee could see Mayfield play during his fifth-year and possibly see on a future extension.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are probably heading into their last season with hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady at the helm. Brady retired to just un-retire, but actual retirement has to be in the books soon.

Mayfield could sit behind Brady for this season, maybe even playing in some mop up duty. If the Buccaneers felt good enough about his future, they could sign Mayfield to an extension. It would be a fresh start for Mayfield and the Buccaneers would have something to work with after Brady is gone.

Cleveland has plenty of time to move Mayfield, waiting till after the draft at least seems like the move that will happen. After that it will be a matter of time.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!