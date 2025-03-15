Browns Digest

Urban Meyer Speaks Out About Potential Browns’ Target Shedeur Sanders

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer weighs in on Shedeur Sanders debate.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass as Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) defends during the second quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass as Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) defends during the second quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
General managers, analysts, and fans alike have debated who is going to go first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft between Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders or even Abdul Carter. For the Cleveland Browns, they are at the mercy of the Tennessee Titans who hold the rights to the first overall pick and will steer the future of the Browns’ franchise.

Until the NFL Combine, it was a back-and-forth argument between Ward and Sanders. Since the end of February, the feeling is that Cam Ward has separated himself. 

Sanders is seemingly falling down many projected draft boards raising concern for every team in the quarterback market.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer joined Colin Cowherd's 'The Herd' to weigh in on the Sanders debate. 

Not only has Meyer built his career by identifying quarterback talent, but he got to witness Sanders up close as a member of the FOX Big Noon Kickoff team.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer broadcasts for the Big Ten Network prior to the College Football Playoff Na
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer broadcasts for the Big Ten Network prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20, 2025.

“The reason he is slipping is because they (NFL Teams) are looking at the competition that he played. I don’t know if I necessarily agree with that because what I saw, I saw a guy that was athletic enough to get out of trouble, a live arm, stays alive (and) competes his butt off and he’s always on the run because his offensive line struggled.”

Cleveland will likely be selecting "the other guy" at number two. That isn't to say Tennessee will pick a quarterback and if they don't, they will be open for business to trade that pick to a quarterback hungry team. 

All signs point to Cam Ward being number one overall so the Browns will have a decision to make when they are on the clock.

Either Cleveland listens to coach Meyer's word, or it trades back and continues their everlong search for a franchise quarterback.

