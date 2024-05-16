WATCH: Browns Release Their Schedule With A Bowling Themed Video
The new thing amongst NFL Social Media teams is to drop a witty, creative and fun video when announcing their upcoming year's schedule. Some of the best that come to mind are Tennessee's Broadway interviews from last season, the Chargers' anime-themed video from last offseason or the Jaguars' scripted schedule bit from last year.
For the Browns 2024 schedule release, they did a bowling alley-themed birthday party with a nod to each opponent in their own individual way.
- Week 1 - Dallas Cowboys cake being smashed and eaten by Maurice Hurst, finished with his signature belly rub celebration.
- Week 2 - Jacksonville Jaguars bowling pin being taken down by cornerback Greg Newsome.
- Week 3 - A $2 slice of New York style pizza being served on a New York Giants paper plate.
- Week 4 - A Las Vegas Raiders wrapped beer bottle being served on a poker chip coaster.
- Week 5 - Dawand Jones winning a Washington Commanders themed stuffed hog in the claw machine.
- Week 6 - Rodney McLeod serving a "Philly Special" cocktail in a Philadelphia Eagles cocktail glass, an ode to his former team.
- Week 7 - A Bengal costume rolling a gutter ball.
- Week 8 - A very simple Baltimore Ravens ball bag being dropped in the trash.
- Week 9 - Jerry Jeudy unplugging the lights on a Los Angeles Chargers neon light fixture.
- Week 10 - Browns radio host Nathan Zegura being called back into work while sitting out taking some rest.
- Week 11 - The guys playing around the pool table lit up by a New Orleans Saints themed pool table lamp
- Week 12 - Greg Newsome and MJ Emerson cleaning their bowling balls with a Pittsburgh Steelers' terrible towel.
- Week 13 - Brownie the mascot riding an electric Bronco.
- Week 14 - A Pittsburgh Steeler fan rolling a gutter ball.
- Week 15 - The best clip to this point, David "Chief" Njoku doing his patented Chief Slam celebration with a Kansas City Chiefs bowling ball.
- Week 16 - Denzel Ward rolling a strike and a Myles Garrett themed celebration of him sacking Joe Burrow.
- Week 17 - MJ Emerson rolling a spare wearing Dolphins inspired bowling shoes.
- Week 18 - They saved the best for last with the bowling pin animation wearing the number 8 Lamar Jackson jersey running to the toilet as he did back in the 2020 game in Cleveland.
The video wrapped up with bowling icon Pete Weber walking through the door, pulling down his glasses, rolling a strike and hitting his legendary line, "Who do you think you are?! I am!"
The Browns won't be winning any awards for this year's video, but it still was a fun way to announce the season and get fans fired up for what's to come in 2024!