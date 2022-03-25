Watch: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson introductory press conference

A look at the live press conference held by the Cleveland Browns as they introduce their new franchise quarterback.

Cleveland Browns are set to introduce their new quarterback at 1 p.m. eastern time in Northeast Ohio. Deshaun Watson will speak for the first time since the off-field issues had begun months ago.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE

Watson arrived in Berea, Ohio on Thursday, where he started the onboarding process with the Browns. Watson passed a physical for the team, which solidified the trade with the Houston Texans.

Browns gave up a ton to land the Pro Bowl quarterback, but none of that matters as long as he works out for the organization.

Questions could come in about some of the off-field stuff, including some insight through the legal process. Other questions that should be asked are why Watson ultimately chose Cleveland and why he wanted out of the Houston organization from the get-go. Watson requested a trade from the Texans before any off-field issues were brought up.

Watson will wear No. 4 with the Browns, given to him by linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.. Walker is a veteran linebacker and is one of the leaders of the defense. With Walker giving up his jersey and happily sharing it to social media, that’s a good sign that Watson will be accepted in the Cleveland locker room.

Owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam will not be at the press conference, but will hold one later.

