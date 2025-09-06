Week 1 Best Bets: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cleveland Browns are entering a curious campaign in the 2025 NFL season. Many outside fans and analysts view this team as another bottom-feeder this year, hindered by numerous roster holes, particularly on offense, and their high expectations for the next draft.
Cleveland is still clearly rebuilding, currently employing a 40-year-old Joe Flacco as its starting quarterback. They have two first-round picks in 2026, so it would make sense for the Browns to tank the season and maximize the value of their own selection in hopes of landing a transformative rookie class that can lead their next era.
However, having those No. 1s could also embolden this team to try to establish a winning identity this year, knowing that they'll get an extra influx of young talent courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars, regardless of where Cleveland's pick ends up. The Browns' season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals should be very telling about how Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and his squad are approaching this campaign.
Week 1 Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals lines, odds, and best bets
Moneyline: Browns +180, Bengals -215
Over/under: 47.5 points
Spread: Browns +5.5 (-120)
Best Bets
1. Under 47.5
FanDuel has set the line in the opening clash between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals at 47.5 points. Interestingly enough, that was the same number as both of the Week 1 games that have already happened, the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, and the Dallas Cowboys at the Philadelphia Eagles. Those games saw a split, with the Boys and Birds going under and Patrick Mahomes dueling Justin Herbert to an over.
This bout between the Browns and Bengals could be significantly less interesting offensively. Cincinnati doesn't exactly have the most inspiring defense on paper, but Cleveland's attack is equally as questionable. With Myles Garrett back as a full participant in Friday's practice after sitting out the day before with a hip issue, the Browns' defense should be up to the task of slowing down Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's explosive offense.
2. Joe Flacco over 241.5 passing yards
Joe Flacco beat this line in four of his seven outings for the Indianapolis Colts last season. During his esteemed run in 2023 under Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, he went 5-for-5 on games with over 250 passing yards.
Chances are, the Browns will be playing from behind for the majority of this game. They also won't have much of a ground game to rely on with Quinshon Judkins signing on too late to suit up Week 1. Cleveland might not put many points on the board overall, but they should be able to move the ball behind Flacco's arm pretty consistently against Cincinnati's shaky secondary.
