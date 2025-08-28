What Browns' Bailey Zappe Signing Means for Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns created their first iteration of their 53-man roster for the 2025 NFL season on Tuesday, August 26, along with the rest of the league. That gave a bit of clarity on who the fans can expect the team to field throughout the year. Then, they made a flurry of additions to the practice squad, giving them a closer, personal look at some prospective players in the upcoming campaign.
So far, Cleveland has signed 15 players to their practice squad, with room for three more, one of which would have to come from the NFL's International Players Pathway program. The full list after the Browns' latest six additions is as follows:
QB Bailey Zappe
G Cole Strange
G Garrett Dellinger
T Logan Brown
WR Malachi Corley
WR Kaden Davis
TE Sal Cannella
RB Ahmani Marshall
RB Trayveon Williams
DE Julian Okwara
DT Ralph Holley
DT Sam Kamara
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
CB LaMareon James
S Christopher Edmonds
Of the signings, the splashiest by far was Bailey Zappe. Of course, this isn't because of the quarterback's individual merit, but rather, a product of Cleveland's ongoing controversy at the position.
Does Bailey Zappe signing threaten Shedeur Sanders' future with the Cleveland Browns?
The Cleveland Browns became the story of the offseason when they added four different quarterbacks to compete for Deshaun Watson's vacated starting spot, signing Joe Flacco, trading for Kenny Pickett, and drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Falling to the fifth round despite holding an early Day 2 grade for his on-field talent, Sanders has accumulated quite a significant base of supporters, some of whom are rooting for his success regardless of what it would mean for the Browns. For a moment, there was a bit more clarity with the team's crowded quarterback room after Cleveland traded away Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders in return for a fifth-round pick.
The Browns essentially recuperated the value they lost to acquire him in the first place, shed an injured player, and made room for their two rookie gunslingers. That raised hope that Sanders could see some significant action in the 2025 NFL season. However, that optimism took a hit when the team brought back Bailey Zappe on a practice-squad deal.
Zappe has a history with Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, having started one game for Cleveland last season — although he went just 16-of-31 passing for one touchdown to two interceptions in a 10-35 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
ESPN Cleveland has surmised that his arrival could bump Sanders down on the depth chart, possibly even starting with Week 1's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the league's new CBA allows a team to activate a practice squad player in up to three games throughout a season. If Flacco or Gabriel gets hurt, it'll be interesting to see if Cleveland promotes Zappe. At the least, Zappe's signing gives Sanders and his fans one more thing to worry about regarding his future with the Browns.