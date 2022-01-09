Where The Cleveland Browns Will Pick in The 2022 NFL Draft

A look at where Cleveland will pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.



The 2021 NFL season is officially over for the Cleveland Browns. In their 17th game, the Browns defeated the playoff bound Cincinnati Bengals to finish 8-9 on the season. With that record the Browns should be locked into the 13th pick, per the good work that Tankathon does.

The full order can be found here as it updates.

Cleveland had a strength of schedule of .518 that gives them a pick ahead of the Baltimore Ravens, despite finishing in third in the AFC North ahead of the Ravens.

Last year the Browns selected at the 26th pick where they selected Greg Newsome II out of Northwestern. A pick that has already paid off for the Browns and their secondary.

The momentum is heading toward the Browns drafting a wide receiver for the pure fact that position room needs upgraded immensely. Cleveland will get a crack at the second or third receiver off the board at pick number 13. Not a bad spot to be with guys like Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Treylon Burks and more coming out.

Nailing the first round pick will be huge in helping the Browns get to where they want to go. After a disappointing season the offseason will be a huge task for the Browns.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!