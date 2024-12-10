Where Would The Cleveland Browns Be Drafting After Week 14?
Week 14 brought about another loss for the Cleveland Browns in the form of a 27-14 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It drops the Browns to 3-10 on the season and officially eliminated them from playoff contention.
Without a path to the postseason, these last four weeks of the regular season will be key in figuring out where the Browns will land in the NFL Draft order next spring. With Week 14 in the books, Cleveland is one of six teams jockeying for the No. 3 overall pick at the moment.
Despite their loss to Pittsburgh though, the Browns stayed firmly in the No. 8 spot in Tankathon's 2025 NFL Draft Order projection. It's the same slot they've resided in for each of the past two weeks as well.
Along with the Browns, the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots all sit at 3-10 on the season. In that order, those team's account for the fifth-third picks right now. Only the Jaguars have a head-to-head matchup with Cleveland, which the Browns won back in Week 2, 18-13, which makes jumping them a little more difficult. However, plenty of shuffling can still happen over the next four games.
Even the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants, who hold the No. 1 and No. 2 picks respectively aren't far off with 2-11 records for the season. The Raiders also have a head-to-head win over Cleveland, which could leave them jumping the Browns in the order if they were to finish with the same record.
Currently, the Browns have nine picks at their disposal for the upcoming draft, including four in the first three rounds. Their full arsenal includes the following picks:
1st Round (own)
2nd Round (own)
3rd Round (own)
3rd Round (Buffalo)
4th Round (own)
5th Round (Lions)
6th Round (own)
6th Round (Dolphins via Bears)
6th Rounder (Vikings)