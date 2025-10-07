Why Browns Joe Flacco trade could pave the way for Deshaun Watson's return
The Cleveland Browns have made another change to their quarterback room.
The Browns agreed to a rare inner-division trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, sending Joe Flacco and a sixth-round pick down south for a fifth-round pick.
The Browns benched Flacco after Week 4, deciding to roll with Dillon Gabriel as the starting quarterback moving forward. However, Flacco remained the backup quarterback in Cleveland as the Browns are not sure if Shedeur Sanders is ready to be one snap away.
While some speculation online suggests that this trade could elevate Sanders on the depth chart, there’s no guarantee that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will make that a reality.
Over the last two weeks, the Browns have refused to open a practice window for Deshaun Watson to return from the physically unable to perform list. Watson is still rehabbing from two ruptured Achilles tendon injuries last season.
Before Gabriel’s debut, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Browns are likely to get a look at Sanders before the end of the season. He reported that Watson was unlikely to play, but it was a possibility because his entire 2026 salary is fully guaranteed.
Rapoport detailed that the Browns would prefer to give Sanders a full week of preparation and a game plan that benefits his strengths, as he’s a much different quarterback than Gabriel. If Gabriel were to go down, the Browns could feel as if they’d be putting their polarizing fifth-round draft pick into a bad spot.
The trade of Flacco could open a path for Watson to play for the Browns again this season. They are paying his salary, so they could feel as if the season is lost at 1-4, they might as well see what he can do one final time.
Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported that Sanders could potentially be named the backup quarterback, but reminded fans that the Browns also have Bailey Zappe on their practice squad.
If anything, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has proved that he can pull off quarterback trades. Before the season, the Browns traded Kenny Pickett for a fifth-round pick. Now they got a fifth-round selection out of Flacco. Trading Watson could be more difficult because of his price tag, but Cleveland could give him an opportunity to showcase his skillset in order to flip him for more draft capital.
This offseason, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam called the trade for Watson a “big swing in a miss.”
The team mortgaged three first-round picks and a $230 million fully guaranteed deal for a player that was only available for 19 games.
As the team continues to struggle, many feel as if pressure is starting to mount on Stefanski and Berry. While starting Watson would rile up an already disgrunted fanbase, this regime has proven that they march to the beat of their own drum, even if it’s an unpopular tune.