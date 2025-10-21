Why Browns' Quinshon Judkins should be the Week 7 Rookie of the Week
There's no doubt that Quinshon Judkins deserves to be this week's Rookie of the Week winner.
The former Ohio State Buckeye took off for over 80 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns' 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It was by far the best performance he has had in his young professional career.
His play was good enough to join elite company, being the third Browns running back in team history to rush for three touchdowns in one game.
He now has 109 rushes for 467 yards and five touchdowns on the 2025 season, while also hauling in nine catches for 62 yards.
And the best part? The rest of the league is starting to take notice of just how good Judkins is.
On Tuesday, Oct. 21, it was announced that he was up for this week's NFL Rookie of the Week award for his stellar play against the Dolphins over the weekend.
Who else is up for the award?
Outside of Judkins, there are no other running backs up for this week's award.
The list consists of two quarterbacks, one wide receiver, Judkins, one tight end and one linebacker.
The quarterbacks up for the honor are Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward, both of which had great weeks. Dart completed 15-of-33 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 11 yards and a score as well. Ward completed 25-of-34 passes, good enough for a 73.5% completion rate, and also tossed one touchdown pass.
Neither of those two players did better than Judkins, though.
Ward found the endzone just once in the Tennessee Titans' loss to the New England Patriots, 31-13, and Dart was a part of the New York Giants' collapse to the Denver Broncos, 33-32.
Polarizing wide receiver, Travis Hunter, was put up for the award due to his play for the Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend. In international play against the Los Angeles Rams, Hunter caught eight passes for 101 yards and one touchdown. However, just like Dart and Ward, it wasn't enough to win the game as the Rams dominated Jacksonville, 35-7.
Yet again, another player who doesn't compare to what Judkins was able to do.
However, these last two put up strong cases for beating out Judkins for the award.
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden blew up out of nowhere. He caught seven passes from quarterback Justin Herbert for 164 yards and one touchdown. The Chargers barely lost this game to the Indianapolis Colts, 38-24, with Los Angeles being down many offensive weapons. Gadsden stepped up big and may have carved out a role for himself moving forward.
Just like the others though, he wasn't able to do enough to secure a win.
The last player, Dallas Cowboys linebacker, Shemar James, did in fact help contribute to his team winning a game. They took down in-division rival, the Washington Commanders, 44-22. He recorded seven tackles, one sack and one forced fumble, terrorizing the Commanders all day long.
This win was huge for the Cowboys as they look to fight for the top of the division, and even more important to James' development in his first year.
However, even with a major win, he didn't outplay Judkins.
And to be frank, no one did.
Judkins attributed 18 of the 31 points scored by the Browns in Week Seven and helped lead them to the team's second win of the 2025-26 campaign. Without Judkins being so efficient, the Browns would have been more likely to lose this game.
So, it really shouldn't be a question on who the Week Seven Rookie of the Week award should go to.
This week's honor belongs on the shelf of the second-round selection out of Ohio State.
Click here to vote for Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.