Cleveland Browns vs Tennessee Titans Betting Guide: How to bet the Week 14 matchup

The Cleveland Browns are favored in a football game for the third time this season. They are laying four points against the 1-11 Tennessee Titans. In the other two games the Browns have been favored in, they are 1-1. They lost 27-20 against the Jets, laying two points, and won 31-6 as 2.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The total in this game, as is always the case with the Browns, is very low, this week at 33.5.

The Titans are looking to snap a seven-game losing streak, as their rookie first overall pick, Cam Ward, has shown flashes of promise as the season has progressed.

Browns’ quarterback Shedeur Sanders was once rumored to be the first overall pick, which the Titans held. We all know Sanders fell to the 5th round and was chosen by the Browns. Now, the two quarterbacks get to go head-to-head.

Shedeur’s passing prop went over last week by the skin of his teeth. He threw for 149 yards with his prop set at 147.5. This week, his prop is set at 159.5. The Titans' defense is 18th in passing yards allowed per game. With the Browns favored and with the Titans' defense being as bad as it is against the rush, Sanders likely will not be throwing the ball as much as he has in recent weeks.

If Sanders does throw the ball, expect the tight ends to continue to be the main beneficiaries. Harold Fannin Jr. has been great, eclipsing 40 yards in four of the last five games, including a touchdown reception from Sanders last week. Fannin’s receiving prop this week is below 40, sitting at 35.5, which could be a really good look.

Quinshon Judkins saw a bounce-back game last week against the 49ers' defense. He had 91 yards on 23 carries, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. That was his highest YPC since the London game against the Vikings.

Again, the Browns are favored, and the total is low. This will be a grind-it-out game that will likely feature a heavy dose of Judkins. His attempts are very high, sitting at 21.5 for plus money. His yards are set at 79.5. If he gets 22 carries for 80 yards, that is 3.63 yards per carry. If you believe the 22nd-ranked Titans' rush defense will struggle in stopping Judkins, the yards are another great look.

One of the issues against the 49ers last week was the Browns’ special teams. They will need to clean up their punt receptions and penalties this week against a Titans team that has a solid Special Teams unit. Chimere Dike is one of the most dangerous punt returners in the NFL, with two return touchdowns this year.

In a game with a spread over a field goal and a total below 35, expect a lot of running and a lot of special teams. If the Browns can effectively run the ball and not muff punts, while containing the Titans' return game, the Browns can win this game.

Covering may be more challenging as touchdowns are likely going to be needed to cover, but a moneyline wager, especially at home, is a very good look against a Titans team that simply cannot finish off a win.