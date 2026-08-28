2 Browns Who Could Be Surprise Casualties on Cutdown Day

For the Cleveland Browns, their deadline day inches ever closer.

Choosing a 53-man roster by the closing date of August 30 means they will have to trim the fat and cut players from their squad now that they have played their preseason games, with the first string rested in their 37-13 triumph in their final game over the New England Patriots, before the season opener on September 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns will look to end a three-year streak on opening day by beating the Jaguars, with their last first-day win coming on September 10, 2023, a 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. They have players locked into the opening-day roster, with Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell just a few to name, but who is looking like they will miss the cut?

Gage Larvadain

With Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Isaiah Bond locked in at wide receiver, the last two spots become tricky with Gage Larvadain, Tylan Wallace and Luke Floriea in the running.

But after the preseason, it’s looking like Larvadain might miss the cut alongside the eye-popping removal of Cedric Tillman.

With Larvadain, he has always flashed an ability to create something out of nothing, both as a receiver and in the return game. He brings a playmaking element even when the initial opportunity isn’t there, and it can be risky, especially in clutch situations.

Floriea, on the other hand, has been as consistent as any receiver in camp. He consistently creates separation with brilliant footwork at speed, wins at the catch point and has shown excellent hands, rarely letting a catchable ball hit the ground.

Dillon Gabriel

After a nightmare season last year, Dillon Gabriel’s time was always ticking with the Browns, and it’s looking likely now that, with a heavy quarterback group in place, led by Deshaun Watson, Gabriel will be out.

He was excellent in the preseason win over the Patriots, completing 12-for-15 passes, landing three touchdowns and ending the game with a QBR of 157.9, leading some Browns fans to plead with the front office to keep their third-string quarterback and trade Watson, who is still at loggerheads with the fanbase.

Some even want second-string quarterback Shedeur Sanders traded as well, which leaves just Taylen Green as safe.

But it’s likely that Gabriel’s fate is sealed, with his disastrous campaign and inconsistent preseason – Patriots game excluded - as the valid reasons.