3 Browns Preseason Games That Could Decide QB Battle Between Watson and Sanders

The Cleveland Browns announced their complete 2026 season schedule on Thursday night, along with their three preseason games.

Browns' preseason games

Cleveland will travel to play the Chicago Bears in its first preseason game, though the exact date and time have not yet been announced as of Thursday. Following the matchup against the Bears, the Browns will host two more preseason games, both against AFC East teams.

The first will be against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. ET, followed by a game against the New England Patriots on Aug. 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

These three games will provide Browns fans with their first opportunity to see Cleveland's 2026 draft class in action, along with all the other fresh additions it has made this offseason through free agency and trades.

Usually, the Browns tend to sit many of their starters during the preseason, but this year might be different. With a new head coach taking the reins, Todd Monken could lean towards playing his key players more. While previous coach Kevin Stefanski was quite firm about not playing his top guys in the preseason, Monken's approach may signal a change in strategy.

Monken needs to evaluate his new players in live action, and the first three preseason games will offer him that chance. He'll also need to decide on his starting quarterback for the season, and these preseason games will serve as a valuable opportunity to assess his options between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

However, one game in which the Browns might not play their starters is the preseason matchup against the Bills, as they will be having joint practices with them this summer.

The Browns will have the opportunity to host the Bills for joint practices, which provides a fantastic way for both teams to get valuable live work in without the risks of injury that can come with a game.

Usually, teams that have joint practices will showcase their starters during those sessions and then refrain from playing them in the preseason game. They treat the practices like a game scenario, opting instead to give playing time to rookies and young players who are buried on the depth chart during the preseason.

The Browns are set to be a focal point for many fans this offseason as they look ahead to the upcoming competition between Watson and Sanders. This summer will certainly be intriguing as they vie to see who comes out on top in this matchup.