3 Former Draft Busts the Browns Will Finally Give Up On This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns are enjoying their summer break away from Berea before training camp gets underway in late July.

Once the Browns return from camp, competitions will be on across Cleveland’s roster as new head coach Todd Monken works with general manager Andrew Berry on whittling the roster down to 53 by the end of the preseason.

That could mean the end of the road for a few draft busts that might finally get dumped this offseason. Let’s take a look at a few former draft picks that Berry might be forced to part ways with.

Cedric Tillman, WR

The Browns selected Tillman with the No. 74 overall selection in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He hasn’t made a huge impact during his first few seasons in Cleveland, and there haven’t been many signs of significant development, either.

Tillman is a big, physical receiver at 6-foot-3. But the Browns just selected Denzel Boston in Round 2. The rookie wide receiver has overlap with Tillman in terms of their playing styles.

Assuming rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Boston are locks to make the roster, that puts pressure on Tillman. Jerry Jeudy is a lock because of his contract and Isaiah Bond is likely a lock because of a strong rookie campaign followed by an impressive offseason program.

That leaves three receivers in Tillman, Jamari Thrash and free agent Tylan Wallace to compete for two final roster spots.

Zak Zinter, OL

Cleveland’s third-round selection in 2024 could also be under a microscope.

Berry completely reshaped Cleveland’s offensive line. Zinter doesn’t have a path towards starting. He almost might not even have a chance to be depth.

If Teven Jenkins is a starter at guard, KT Leveston could make the roster as a guard instead of Zinter, who will certainly be on the bubble.

Zinter started 17 games in 2024 and made three starts. He appeared in five games for the Browns last season.

Dillon Gabriel

Even though there has been some chatter about the Browns potentially listening to a trade for Shedeur Sanders, don’t rule out the Dillon Gabriel trade in the quarterback room, either.

If the Browns get Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft, maybe they decide Sanders isn’t worth keeping and developing. But if they decide to move forward with Sanders and Deshaun Watson, trading Gabriel could make some sense.

Monken said the Browns have two starting caliber quarterbacks. Gabriel probably doesn’t factor into that equation, so keep sixth-round pick Taylen Green on the roster and develop him.