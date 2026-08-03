Training camp is an exciting time for fans, but not so much for players on the bubble.

That bubble is a term for players on an NFL team’s camp roster, which totals 90 players who may get cut when rosters shrink to their typical 53-player size before the season. One of these bubble players to watch for the Browns is fourth-year wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

The Volunteer

Cedric Tillman was the 74th overall pick in the third round for the Browns in 2023, the Browns' first selection of that draft due to the Deshaun Watson trade. Tillman had high expectations among Browns fans due to his large 6-foot-3, 213-pound frame and his college production. Tillman had his best year in 2021 for Tennessee, where he caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Breakout

While Tillman has never put up consistent numbers in the NFL, during the 2024 season, fans got to see exactly what they thought Tillman could be. During his stretch with Jameis Winston playing quarterback, Tillman had 26 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns in just five games before suffering a concussion.

Jameis Winston (4) to Cedric Tillman (2)

Cleveland Browns

38 yards

pic.twitter.com/MZhUK4ABxA — NFL Touchdown Videos (@NFLTDsVideos) October 27, 2024

Many still think the potential Tillman showed with Winston throwing him the ball is still there, but time may be running out, at least with the Cleveland Browns.

The Young Core

The Cleveland Browns, over the last two offseasons, have built a new young core of Isaiah Bond, Denzel Boston and K.C. Concepcion. Bond showed flashes in his rookie season despite having minimal preseason experience due to an off-the-field issue. Boston and Concepcion are both rookies, and it is not yet known what they will become; however, expectations are high.

Denzel Boston Is Looking Like the NFL’s BEST Rookie WR in Training Camp So Far...😳 pic.twitter.com/s4qa5SwUlj — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) August 1, 2026

Adding Jerry Jeudy, who the Browns acquired from the Broncos and then later signed to a lucrative extension, makes the conversation surrounding Cedric Tillman even muddier. There just is not enough room for Tillman to contribute in a meaningful way on the offense, putting his roster spot in jeopardy for special teams aces like Tylan Wallace, whom the Browns signed during free agency.

The Bubble

Cedric Tillman is already feeling the pressure of being on the bubble, as he is currently taking reps with the third-team offense during training camp:

Cedric Tillman playing with the No. 3 offense



DT Kalia Davis now walking inside with a member of the team’s medical staff. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) July 29, 2026

If Tillman wants to continue his career in Cleveland, he must show his worth throughout training camp and the Browns’ preseason matchups. If he doesn’t, Tillman could find himself in the same position as his draft classmate, Siaki Ika, as a failed Andrew Berry draft pick.