3 Realistic Trades Cleveland Browns Could Still Make in June

The offseason program is in the books, but the work never ends for Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

Even though the Browns will be away from Berea until training camp at the end of July, preseason transactions happen all the time. Berry and new head coach Todd Monken got a nice look at their full team during voluntary OTAs and mandatory veteran minicamp.

The Browns already pulled off a blockbuster trade, sending Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Verse and three draft picks.

Let’s take a look at a few trades Berry could make next.

Trading away Denzel Ward

It would be unpopular, especially because the return on Ward would be significantly less than what the Browns got back in the return package for Garrett.

But Berry understands the timeline of Cleveland’s roster. It’s why they flipped Garrett for 25-year-old Verse and picks. That’s why Ward could be in a sticky situation as he approaches 30 this season.

The Browns should probably hold onto Ward and see how their season looks. Around the trade deadline, contending teams are always more desperate for cornerbacks. If the Browns are going to trade away Ward, a move in November makes more sense than making the decision in June.

Trading away a quarterback – and it’s not Dillon Gabriel

What happens if Shedeur Sanders loses the quarterback competition against Deshaun Watson?

Sanders has come on strong throughout the offseason. But he might be viewed as a developmental starter, and not a backup quarterback. And ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that if there’s tension in a world where Sanders were to lose the competition, the Browns could look to facilitate a trade.

Even though Gabriel feels like the forgotten quarterback and hasn’t factored into this competition at all, the Browns have consistently kept in the mix. Despite a few wildly inaccurate passes, Gabriel threw a few nice throws on the last couple of days of mandatory veteran camp.

Berry has become notorious for preseason quarterback trades. If the organization comes to an internal decision on the starting quarterback before training camp, facilitating a trade could make sense.

Acquire Sam Williams, Dallas Cowboys OLB

Williams is a former second-round draft pick that just hasn't panned out yet for the Cowboys. Berry loves reclamation projects that are still young. Williams is only 27, and could probably be acquired on the cheap. He signed a one-year deal to return to Dallas, but his role is somewhat up in the air.

Even before trading away Garrett, the Browns could’ve used some extra pass rush help. This would be a low risk flier.